Succeeding in today’s industry starts with integrated, BIM-enabled processes and seamless collaboration in the cloud. The results: less rework, shorter design times, and increased profitability.
“The Revit Dynamo combination would give us 87% cost reduction. It makes it possible for us to have a small team that’s nimble, that can react to changes quickly.” -Mika Sundholm, Project Director, Bravida
Bravida built a streamlined process with 5D models and integrated, BIM-enabled technology. The results: nimble teams, high performance, and reduced costs.
“Not only are we accelerating their projects, but we’re accelerating our internal training with our staff.” -Michael Vogel, Principal, GRAEF
With integrated BIM workflows and a commitment to supporting in-house expertise, GRAEF is boosting productivity and client satisfaction while cutting months off project timelines.
The collaboration and coordination tools that BIM offers will help you to avoid errors and rework: reducing project risk and saving you time.
Max Fordham has seen significant improvements in project outcomes since moving to Revit.
With a streamlined design process, Pinnacle improved operational efficiency on ambitious projects.
By optimizing the design process, Canam has reduced construction site issues by a factor of ten.
Lera makes time for inspired problem solving by automating repetitive tasks and reducing redundant work.