DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION REPORT SERIES
Get Ready for the Next Generation of Construction Technology
This Autodesk commissioned report, written by MEED looks at the next generation of technologies will shape the future of the Middle East construction industry. The three main technologies covered are:
- Generative Design - Examine how parametric modeling is influencing the design process and helping the industry achieve the new possible
- Modular - Amana's CEO, Riad Bsaibes, discusses the state of modular construction in the Middle East
- Collaboration - an inside look at how ALEC Engineering & Contracting partnered with Holobuilder on record-breaking One Za'abeel