This Autodesk commissioned report, written by MEED looks at the next generation of technologies will shape the future of the Middle East construction industry. The three main technologies covered are:

Generative Design - Examine how parametric modeling is influencing the design process and helping the industry achieve the new possible Modular - Amana's CEO, Riad Bsaibes, discusses the state of modular construction in the Middle East Collaboration - an inside look at how ALEC Engineering & Contracting partnered with Holobuilder on record-breaking One Za'abeel