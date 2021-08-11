DWG file exchange

Cross-industry data exchange and collaboration

DWG file support opens the door to better cross-industry design collaboration between building and infrastructure teams.

Learn how

Talk to your account team

Unlock new workflows and capabilities

The controlled, cloud-based, model exchange process for DWGs in Design Collaboration (a module within BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro) is a new workflow and activates the infrastructure industry to Design Collaboration. In addition, new collaboration workflows empower existing architecture Design Collaboration users for cross-industry data exchange and collaboration.

Here is what it means for multidiscipline, civil engineering, plant design, and architectural teams within the AEC industry:

  • Model aggregation within a rich visual environment
  • Holistic project-wide collaboration workflows
  • Rich, structured data in one shared location
  • Control over design exchanges, cross-referencing, and co-creation
  • 3D models that track changes across elements, versions, and levels
  • Streamlined project delivery

Powerful workflows

These videos illustrate workflows.

  • Cross-industry data exchange

    The Design Collaboration module enables more effective management of design data exchanges between multidisciplinary teams.

    Watch video (3:03 min.)

  • Facilitating infrastructure data

    Interdisciplinary civil projects can now share and consume model and design data with a controlled and traceable process.

    Watch video (3:23 min.)

  • Enabling Plant Project Data Exchange

    DWG file exchange improves project-wide collaboration with controlled data sharing and model aggregation within a rich visual environment.

    Watch video (3:22 min.)

A connected design project ecosystem

Now, as a primary file format for the Design Collaboration module, DWG is supported in the same way that Revit and IFC files are supported, on a connected design project ecosystem, helping to streamline project delivery.

Learn more

What is BIM Collaborate?

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.

What is BIM Collaborate?

Review, manage, and coordinate designs in one place with instant progress tracking, easy-to-use in-design mark-ups, contextualized change analysis, automated clash detection, and project insights.

Watch video (2:01 min.)

What is BIM Collaborate Pro?

Allows AEC teams to experience smarter co-authoring on a unified platform with shared data and insights, intuitive change analysis, automated clash detection, consolidated issues management, controlled permissions, and advanced project analytics.

Watch video (2:20 min.)

Start collaborating

Ready to get your team on the same page? Complete this form to speak to someone about Design Collaboration. All fields are required.

Thank you for your interest. Your dedicated Autodesk sales representative will be in touch shortly. 