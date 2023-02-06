Subheadline

Sustainable drainage design

Design drainage systems that mimic the natural water cycle to create a safer, more sustainable future for all.

Water flows where attention goes

For the natural water cycle to thrive through the challenges of rapid urban development and extreme weather requires well-designed, sustainable, and resilient drainage systems. Learn how you can use technology to deliver green drainage designs.

Greener design. Greater outcomes.

  • Streamline your design process

    Take the complexity out of drainage design with optimized workflows that allow you to reduce errors and rework, so you can ensure deadlines are met and budgets are in check.

  • Get faster approvals on development plans

    Reduce overall design time by seamlessly integrating with CAD, BIM, and GIS platforms. Control project risks and keep everyone on the same page by presenting clear, understandable designs.

  • Simplify regulatory compliance

    Leverage built-in auditing tools to ensure designs satisfy intended BIM workflows. Meet or exceed design requirements with custom reports and templates for local regulation.

What is InfoDrainage?

Design with nature in mind using next generation tools. InfoDrainage is a full design and analysis solution that lets you:

  • Design and audit drainage systems quickly and confidently
  • Deliver sustainable, cost-effective, and compliant designs
  • Access a complete BIM (Building Information Modeling) solution
Software for green drainage design

See how people are using InfoDrainage

The University of Oklahoma

Reimagining Oklahoma's drainage design

A former graduate student set out to resolve Oklahoma City’s two greatest design challenges caused by stormwater runoff: excessive flooding and pollution.

Read story

Create a greener future

Talk to sales today to find out how you can develop the capabilities needed to begin adding sustainable elements to your traditional drainage designs.

