Event Date: Jun, 15th, 2021

Event Time: 2:00 PM Dubai Time

Event Duration: 1 hour

One AutoCAD® includes industry-specific features and libraries for architecture, mechanical design, electrical design, and more. Complete design tasks in a fraction of the time. Automate common actions such as inserting doors, generating bills of materials, and creating PLC I/O drawings. Access over 750,000 intelligent objects and parts with industry libraries.

In this session you will discover all the included tool sets, to see how these tools accelerate your design to deliverables. Also will review some web & mobile accesses as well as the latest features added to the product to enhance your design experience.