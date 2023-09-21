Digital Transformation Champions UAE

Are you ready to learn the most advanced technologies in the industry? Discover Autodesk's Cloud products with this training program designed for newly graduated architects and engineers. 

About the Event

Improve your design, collaboration and project management skills and make a difference in the engineering industry with these products. One of the biggest challenges employers face today is finding talent. But employers are looking for someone who not only has product knowledge and the right skills, but also knows AEC workflows, understands BIM, and can help them embrace their digital transformation journey.

  • Boost your career in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry!
  • Recently graduated or about to graduate? Apply for this program and get connected with top UAE dream employers.

Enrol now! This training program offers great advantages for your career.

 

Program Overview

This program introduces you to the latest design and construction technology and workflows.

  • Tips to compile the best CV that highlights your strength and positions you for that interview.
  • You applied and got your first dream job – now what? Our second session focuses on your employers’ expectations of you in your new role.
  • We introduce you to AEC best practices and industry workflows to sharpen your technical skills.

Application Criteria

  • 2021-2023 graduates from UAE AEC - specialized universities/ departments of architecture, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, surveying engineering.

Webinars: Register Now

In order to attend the Technical Trainings, you need to attend and complete both Webinars.

(Webinar 1: What Recruiter Wants + Webinar 2: What Employer & Manager Wants)

 

In order to receive a Certificate of Completion you are required to attend the 1st and 2nd Webinar and at least 2 Technical Trainings!

 

Deadline for Application: 29th October

What Recruiter Wants? 

1 November 18:00

Webinar 1

Igor Siusiukov, Senior Recruiter, Autodesk 

 

Register Now

What Employer/Manager Wants?

2 November 18:00

Webinar 2

Laura Dianu, Design Manager, Select Group

 

Register Now

Technical Trainings: Register Now

In order to attend the Technical Trainings, you need to attend and complete both Webinars.

(Webinar 1: What Recruiter Wants + Webinar 2: What Employer & Manager Wants)

 

In order to receive a Certificate of Completion you are required to attend the 1st and 2nd Webinar and at least 2 Technical Trainings!

 

Deadline for Application: 29th October

Technical Training:  Toleen Awad - Accienta BIM Collaborate Pro Expert

8 November 18:00 - 19:00

Introduction to Architecture Engineering and Construction workflows.

 

Register Now

Technical Training:  Toleen Awad - Accienta BIM Collaborate Pro Expert

MIDWEEK CLASS 14 & 15 November 13:00 - 16:00

DAY 1: INTRODUCTION TO AUTODESK BIM COLLABORATE PRO: AUTODESK CONSTRUCTION CLOUD AND HOW WE CAN USE IT ON DESIGN PHASE OF THE PROJECT

 

DAY 2: ADVANCED AEC WORKFLOWS: ON THE GO CLASH CHECKS, DEEP DIVES INTO NAVISWORKS, REVIT AND AUTODESK BIM COLLABORATE PRO

 

Register Now

Technical Training:  Toleen Awad - Accienta BIM Collaborate Pro Expert

WEEKEND CLASS 18 & 19 November 13:00 - 16:00

DAY 1: INTRODUCTION TO AUTODESK BIM COLLABORATE PRO: AUTODESK CONSTRUCTION CLOUD AND HOW WE CAN USE IT ON DESIGN PHASE OF THE PROJECT

 

DAY 2: ADVANCED AEC WORKFLOWS: ON THE GO CLASH CHECKS, DEEP DIVES INTO NAVISWORKS, REVIT AND AUTODESK BIM COLLABORATE PRO

 

Register Now

Our Speakers

Igor Siusiukov

Senior Recruiter, Autodesk 

Igor Siusiykov has recruiting experience for 15+ years and he is with Autodesk for 10+ years. MS in Radio Electronics, Engineer, hands-on experience in CADs, Navionics design, International Space Program.

Laura Dianu

Design Manager, Select Group

Laura Dianu is a Digital Delivery Specialist with 10 years of experience in AEC industry. Her BIM background is an overlay of great passion, formal training, research, mentorship and most importantly, lessons learned. 

Toleen Awad - Accienta

BIM Collaborate Pro Expert

AEC expert and evangelist, connecting creativity and technology for better customer outcomes.

Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro (ABC Pro)

In AEC, teams, processes, and data can be disconnected, presenting barriers to collaboration. But it doesn't have to be that way. When you connect people, workflows, and insights in the cloud, you can co-author in real-time, use project data to make informed decisions, and get teams on the same page.

With data at the center, you can deliver better quality, more constructible designs, made possible by BIM Collaborate Pro (formerly BIM 360 Design).

General Information

For more information about the Digital Transformation Champions UAE, feel free to contact Ecehan Ulugün on ecehan.ulugun@autodesk.com