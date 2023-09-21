Digital Transformation Champions UAE

How to buy
Improve your design, collaboration and project management skills and make a difference in the engineering industry with these products. One of the biggest challenges employers face today is finding talent. But employers are looking for someone who not only has product knowledge and the right skills, but also knows AEC workflows, understands BIM, and can help them embrace their digital transformation journey.
Enrol now! This training program offers great advantages for your career.
This program introduces you to the latest design and construction technology and workflows.
In order to attend the Technical Trainings, you need to attend and complete both Webinars.
(Webinar 1: What Recruiter Wants + Webinar 2: What Employer & Manager Wants)
In order to receive a Certificate of Completion you are required to attend the 1st and 2nd Webinar and at least 2 Technical Trainings!
Deadline for Application: 29th October
What Recruiter Wants?
Webinar 1
Igor Siusiukov, Senior Recruiter, Autodesk
What Employer/Manager Wants?
Webinar 2
Laura Dianu, Design Manager, Select Group
Technical Training: Toleen Awad - Accienta BIM Collaborate Pro Expert
Introduction to Architecture Engineering and Construction workflows.
Technical Training: Toleen Awad - Accienta BIM Collaborate Pro Expert
DAY 1: INTRODUCTION TO AUTODESK BIM COLLABORATE PRO: AUTODESK CONSTRUCTION CLOUD AND HOW WE CAN USE IT ON DESIGN PHASE OF THE PROJECT
DAY 2: ADVANCED AEC WORKFLOWS: ON THE GO CLASH CHECKS, DEEP DIVES INTO NAVISWORKS, REVIT AND AUTODESK BIM COLLABORATE PRO
Senior Recruiter, Autodesk
Igor Siusiykov has recruiting experience for 15+ years and he is with Autodesk for 10+ years. MS in Radio Electronics, Engineer, hands-on experience in CADs, Navionics design, International Space Program.
Design Manager, Select Group
Laura Dianu is a Digital Delivery Specialist with 10 years of experience in AEC industry. Her BIM background is an overlay of great passion, formal training, research, mentorship and most importantly, lessons learned.
BIM Collaborate Pro Expert
AEC expert and evangelist, connecting creativity and technology for better customer outcomes.
In AEC, teams, processes, and data can be disconnected, presenting barriers to collaboration. But it doesn't have to be that way. When you connect people, workflows, and insights in the cloud, you can co-author in real-time, use project data to make informed decisions, and get teams on the same page.
With data at the center, you can deliver better quality, more constructible designs, made possible by BIM Collaborate Pro (formerly BIM 360 Design).
For more information about the Digital Transformation Champions UAE, feel free to contact Ecehan Ulugün on ecehan.ulugun@autodesk.com