In a recent study of nearly 300 contractors, 64% believe BIM workflows can help to reduce the number of on-site constructability issues, 51% expect to reduce defects at handover, and 50% believe construction handovers will be smoother.

51% of general contractors believe BIM leads to improved stakeholder engagement and 52% expect to increase their percentage of successful projects. Meanwhile, 52% of speciality contractors believe BIM will be highly valuable in improving their win rate.