How Grading Optimization enhances design workflows. (0:58 min.)

Grading Optimization for Civil 3D

Take terrain grading to the next level:

  • Conduct grading design studies based on project constraints
  • Consider multiple grading options and monitor violations in real-time
  • Deliver a balanced grading plan that meets client demands

Collaborate in the cloud with Autodesk Docs (1:48 min.)

Work better together in the cloud

The collection now supports data management in a common data environment, Autodesk Docs.

  • Reduce errors and rework
  • Save time with streamlined review and approval workflows
  • Improve team alignment and project scheduling

Design full span parametric 3D bridge girders (1:45)

Enhance Bridge Design Workflows

Design full span complex parametric 3D bridge girders with ease. Model new girder types quickly, accommodate complex cross sections, and more accurately depict features along the girder. Improving design efficiencies and multidiscipline project coordination.

New capabilities for civil engineers

Explore additional enhancements to the AEC Collection to help you make better design decisions, operate more efficiently, and reduce cost

More efficient pressure network design

New pressure network support in Project Explorer for Civil 3D complements the path-based tools. Navigate and visualize pressure network models with ease. Project Explorer is exclusive to the AEC Collection.

Integrate bridge analysis

Exclusive to the AEC Collection, Structural Bridge Design delivers design analysis capabilities for small-to-medium span bridges.

Design automation for civil infrastructure

Use Dynamo for Civil 3D to take advantage of a visual programming language to automate repetitive tasks so you can save time and focus on more critical design challenges.

Improve understanding through realistic project images

Scan to Mesh in ReCap Pro 2022 lets you work with a portion of your point cloud to generate a mesh and select the resolution to use for processing that mesh.

Work with point clouds with greater flexibility and control

Scan to Mesh in ReCap Pro 2022 lets you work with a portion of your point cloud to generate a mesh and select the resolution to use for processing that mesh.

Use ReCap Pro to view, annotate, and share high quality images of project conditions. Use that data in Civil 3D, Revit, and InfraWorks and publish projects to Autodesk Docs.

Collaborate more securely on plant projects

Collaboration for Plant 3D is now SOC2 compliant for both US and Europe data centers facilitating better coordination with Revit and AutoCAD users for plant design projects.

