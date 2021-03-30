You need a solution that’s built for AEC – not an office cloud app that can’t process complex 3D files, or a server solution that requires VPN. That’s only going to slow you down.
BIM Collaborate Pro is the only Civil 3D, Revit, and AutoCAD Plant 3D collaboration solution on the market that connects your teams, data, and workflows, and delivers powerful insights.
Find out how your current solution stacks up against BIM Collaborate Pro in this guide.
ISO 19650 is an international standard for managing information over the whole life cycle of a built asset, giving the industry a common language to talk about and understand complex data
Click below to find out about the ISO 19650 workflows included with BIM Collaborate Pro that empower you to remove the guesswork, save time, and increase productivity.
Meet the firms already putting BIM Collaborate Pro to work.
In Edegem, a town just outside Antwerp, Belgium, an ambitious redevelopment project is underway - and with BIM Collaborate Pro, it's happening with less rework and faster reviews.
Utilising the BIM360 platform, SSH improved project delivery and collaboration by 46%, achieving time savings of 77% versus paper-based workflows.
