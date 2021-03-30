AEC COLLABORATION AEC COLLABORATION

In AEC, teams, processes, and data can be disconnected, presenting barriers to collaboration. But it doesn't have to be that way.

When you connect people, workflows, and insights in the cloud, you can co-author in real-time, use project data to make informed decisions, and get teams on the same page.

With data at the center, you can deliver better quality, more constructible designs, made possible by BIM Collaborate Pro (formerly BIM 360 Design).

Not your everyday office tool

You need a solution that’s built for AEC – not an office cloud app that can’t process complex 3D files, or a server solution that requires VPN. That’s only going to slow you down.

BIM Collaborate Pro is the only Civil 3D, Revit, and AutoCAD Plant 3D collaboration solution on the market that connects your teams, data, and workflows, and delivers powerful insights.

Find out how your current solution stacks up against BIM Collaborate Pro in this guide.

Digital delivery, with consistency

ISO 19650 is an international standard for managing information over the whole life cycle of a built asset, giving the industry a common language to talk about and understand complex data

Click below to find out about the ISO 19650 workflows included with BIM Collaborate Pro that empower you to remove the guesswork, save time, and increase productivity.

Get inspired by your peers

Meet the firms already putting BIM Collaborate Pro to work.

In Edegem, a town just outside Antwerp, Belgium, an ambitious redevelopment project is underway - and with BIM Collaborate Pro, it's happening with less rework and faster reviews.

Read the story

SSH DESIGN

Utilising the BIM360 platform, SSH improved project delivery and collaboration by 46%, achieving time savings of 77% versus paper-based workflows.

Read the story

Your favorite tools + the power of the cloud

  • For Revit teams

    Empower project teams to align and execute on design intent and constructability by worksharing in Revit with anyone, anywhere. Synchronize changes in real-time and publish when ready. (2:14min.)


    Watch the video

  • For Civil Engineering teams

    With Collaborate for Civil 3D - included with BIM Collaborate Pro - you have a unified platform that lets you store and manage your projects and collaborate with other team members seamlessly. (2:00min.)


    Watch the video

  • For Plant Design teams

    BIM Collaborate Pro includes Collaboration for AutoCAD Plant 3D, which helps teams work efficiently and access centrally stored project data. Manage permissions, visualize changes, and track project progress. (1:58 min.)


    Watch the video

